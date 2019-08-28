23-year-old ‘drunk’ man arrested for raping toddler in Gurugram

gurugram

A two-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a 23-year-old neighbour in Kherki Daula on Tuesday. Police said the incident took place when her parents were at work and only her four-year-old brother was at home to look after her. The police arrested the suspect on Wednesday from the slums in the area. The girl was admitted to a government hospital in Sector 10 and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi from where she was discharged on Wednesday after inspection and first-aid, police said.

According to the police, the child’s parents work with a private company as daily wage earners in the city and live with their two children in a slum cluster in the area. The family had moved to Gurugram four months ago in search of work. The suspect, a native of Patna in Bihar, also works as daily wage earner in the city.

“When I returned home around 6pm, I saw the man there in his undergarments. He ran away after seeing me. My daughter was crying incessantly and bleeding,” the mother stated in the first information report. On Thursday, she said her daughter’s condition was stable.

Principal medical officer (PMO), city health department, Deepa Sindhu said, “The girl was referred to Safdarjung Hospital from a government hospital in Sector 10. After proper checkup and ultrasound, she was discharged and sent home.”

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly told the police that he went to the victim’s house in an inebriated state and asked her brother to go out and buy biscuits. When he was alone with the girl, he allegedly raped her, the police said.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “The man was arrested on Wednesday. He has confessed to the crime. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Kherki Daula police station on Tuesday. He was produced before a district court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

