27-year-old woman found dead in Sector 56, cops question family

gurugram

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:16 IST

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly found dead at her house in Jatoli village near Haley Mandi, on Wednesday morning. According to the police, they received information about the death around 10.30am. When a police team reached the spot, they allegedly found the woman lying on the floor and her family members were gathered around the body. The police said they will be able to confirm the cause of death after the post-mortem report is released. No case has been filed as yet.

“The police control room informed us (Haley Mandi police post) that a woman had died. We reached the spot immediately. When we got there, we found the woman lying on the floor and there was a piece of cloth tied around her neck. Another piece of the same cloth was tied to the ceiling fan of the room,” assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ajeet of the Haley Mandi police post said.

The woman was identified as a native of Tauru in Nuh. She was married in 2012 and her husband works at a toll plaza near Haley Mandi. They have two sons, aged five and seven, the police said, adding that the woman’s body was returned to her family members after a post-mortem examination was conducted Wednesday evening. The report is awaited.

According to the police, there were no marks of injury on the body of the deceased except the ligature mark on her neck. However, Civil Hospital forensic expert Deepak Mathur said, “There are multiple marks of injury on the body. It seems that a blunt object was used to inflict the wounds. However, we cannot confirm the cause of death before the post-mortem report is released.”

“We are interrogating the woman’s family members and are waiting for the post-mortem report. No case has been registered as of now,” ASI added.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).