4 booked for beating, robbing 25-yr-old executive

The police booked four men on Thursday for allegedly snatching Rs 20,000 and gold chain from a 25-year-old executive on Sohna Road, the police said. No arrest has been made so far.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9am on Monday when the complainant, Sushant Raghav, a resident of Ghamroj village in Bhondsi, was on his way to the city.

The police said that Raghav had stopped at a traffic intersection near Omaxe Mall on Sohna Road when four men, on two motorcycles, came from behind and surrounded his car.

“Raghav stepped out of the car and asked them what the matter was following which they started thrashing him, snatched Rs 20,000 and his gold chain,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

A case was registered under sections 379 B and 34 of Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station.

Police said that there was a dispute between the accused and the victim, and a case was earlier registered against Raghav’s brother for an assault, registered at Bhondsi police station.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 06:10 IST