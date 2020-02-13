7 must-have experiences before Surajkund Mela comes to a close

gurugram

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:33 IST

The 34th edition of the Surajkund International Craft Mela started on February 1 in Faridabad. The fair organised by Haryana Tourism, in collaboration with union ministries of tourism, textiles, culture and external affairs, will come to a close on February 16, Sunday. The partner nation this year is Uzbekistan and the theme state is Himachal Pradesh. Spread across 43.5 acres, the fair has 30 nations participating and displaying their handicrafts. Here are seven must-have experiences one should not miss before the mela comes to a close:

1. Experience Haryana’s rural culture: The state’s theme pavilion, Apna Ghar, where vintage items from Haryana’s rural life has been put on display shouldn’t be missed. Some of the items include vintage ploughs, traditional stools, iron buckets used by women to pull water from wells, radios and suchlike. Visitors can pose for a selfie with the items or take a drag from the large hookah.

2. Explore home décor items: The mela offers a wide range of options for connoisseurs of home decor. The fair has in place everything from glass lanterns from Turkey to carpets from Afghanistan to decorative enamel painted plates from Uzbekistan to wood and shell work handicrafts from Syria. Handloom and handicraft items from each state of India offering wood works, sculptures and metal works are also available.

3.Jewellery from Uzbekistan: Stalls from partner nation Uzbekistan offer a wide range of jewellery like wood painted earrings, bracelets, pendants bearing traditional motifs of fruits and flowers. The stalls also offer traditional handloom clothes of Uzbek cotton.

4.Collect earthen wares: With summer around the corner, opt for earthen wares available at the mela. The item range includes decorative earthen pots for storing water, kettles, pots, pans, utensils and others.

5.Explore food from all corners of the country: The mela has a robust food court representing cuisines from all states of the country. Visitors can snack on anything from litti choka to tandoori kebabs to variations of dosas to street food items like chaats, pani puri, sandwiches and other tasty treats.

6.Experience performances from around the world: Every day, the fair has performances from international troupes at its amphitheatre. Some of the performances include traditional dances from Uzbekistan, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana as well as tribal and folk dances from Punjab, Gujarat and others.

7.Try your hand at traditional activities: The mela offers visitors a wide range of traditional activities. Some of them include creating thread from cotton using a spinning wheel, grind wheat grains using stone grinders, learning to weave using a traditional handloom and others.

Entry tickets are available online on bookmyshow.com.