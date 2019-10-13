e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

AAP: Gurugram District head resigns from post, party membership

gurugram Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gurugram district head Mahesh Yadav on Sunday said he had resigned from the primary membership of the party and his post, due to “compulsions” that he didn’t outline clearly.

“Due to several compulsions, my cadre and I want to leave all posts and primary membership of the party. Please accept our resignation and free me and all members of my cadre from the responsibilities of the party,” Yadav wrote to AAP Haryana president Naveen Jaihind.

He also thanked Jaihind and party chief Arvind Kejriwal for entrusting him with an important responsibility and said that he had discharged his duty to the best of his ability. Yadav has said that he would soon be holding a meeting with his cadre to decide the future course of action. “I don’t want to say much at this juncture. I will be holding discussions with my supporters and proceeding accordingly,” he said.

Last month, HT had written about friction within the party’s district unit, with Yadav missing from the party’s poll meetings. Sources within the party had said that Yadav had withdrawn himself from election-related activities as an expression of displeasure over the selection of the candidate.

Yadav was earlier associated with Insaaf Manch Haryana, an outfit led by Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh, and joined the AAP as the district head in April last year.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 23:39 IST

top news
Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report
Sourav Ganguly set to become new BCCI President: Report
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Now prosecute them’: US tells Pakistan about arrested LeT operatives
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
‘Rafale deal still hurting BJP’: Rahul Gandhi during Maharashtra poll rally
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
‘Don’t need Muslims’ vote, says BJP MLA in viral video; explain, says party
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Gambhir explains what separates captain Kohli from Dhoni & Ganguly
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
Union minister seeks report on content of reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News