AAP: Gurugram District head resigns from post, party membership

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 23:39 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gurugram district head Mahesh Yadav on Sunday said he had resigned from the primary membership of the party and his post, due to “compulsions” that he didn’t outline clearly.

“Due to several compulsions, my cadre and I want to leave all posts and primary membership of the party. Please accept our resignation and free me and all members of my cadre from the responsibilities of the party,” Yadav wrote to AAP Haryana president Naveen Jaihind.

He also thanked Jaihind and party chief Arvind Kejriwal for entrusting him with an important responsibility and said that he had discharged his duty to the best of his ability. Yadav has said that he would soon be holding a meeting with his cadre to decide the future course of action. “I don’t want to say much at this juncture. I will be holding discussions with my supporters and proceeding accordingly,” he said.

Last month, HT had written about friction within the party’s district unit, with Yadav missing from the party’s poll meetings. Sources within the party had said that Yadav had withdrawn himself from election-related activities as an expression of displeasure over the selection of the candidate.

Yadav was earlier associated with Insaaf Manch Haryana, an outfit led by Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh, and joined the AAP as the district head in April last year.

