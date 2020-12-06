At 310, Gurugram reports fewest Covid-19 cases in 37 days

gurugram

Updated: Dec 06, 2020

The district on Sunday reported 310 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest daily tally in at least 37 days. With a total of 4,510 new samples tested, the daily test positivity rate for Gurugram stood at 6.8%, up from 4.5% the previous day. However, the district also tested significantly fewer samples on Sunday, at 4,510, as against 8,625 samples tested a day prior.

Sunday also marked the second consecutive day that the city reported fewer than 400 new cases, after consistently reporting over 400 daily infections since mid-October. With the growth rate of new cases slowing down, the number of daily recoveries has begun to overtake new daily infections.

While 310 new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Gurugram on Sunday, the number of recoveries stood at 713. The previous day too, the district reported 395 new cases of Covid-19, whereas the daily recoveries stood at 981.

“This trend indicates some relief in the coming days, and over the next two weeks, our daily new cases should not increase very significantly. We are also expecting a positive outcome for the death rate. We reported three deaths on Sunday, which is also the lowest in a week,” said Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer, Gurugram.

The district has, so far, reported 317 Covid-related deaths, of which 246 deaths were attributed to comorbidities.

The district’s total Covid tally now stands at 51,250 cases, up from 49,592 cases a week ago. Of these, 3,386 are classified as active cases, down from 6,265 active patients a week ago. While 441 people were hospitalised for Covid-19 a week ago, the current number of patients in tertiary care stands at 247 people, while another 15 cases are under observation at district Covid care centres. The number of positive cases under home isolation currently stands at 3,124, which is also down from a total of 5,809 a week ago.

Hospital bed occupancy in the district is also at its lowest in at least two weeks, with only 62 of 253 available ventilators currently in use, while 145 out of 367 ICU beds are currently taken up. In terms of general hospital beds with oxygen facility, 480 are currently in use, against the allocated strength of 2,632 beds.