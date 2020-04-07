Ban on retail sale of fruits and vegetables at Khandsa Mandi

gurugram

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:36 IST

Retail sale of vegetables and fruits at Khandsa Mandi has been banned from Wednesday to prevent large gatherings at the wholesale market in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board and the Khandsa Market Committee —which manages the wholesale market (mandi)—took the decision on Tuesday after it was oberved that large crowds would gather at Khandsa Mandi increasing the chances of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spreading further.

The market committee said the market will remain operational from early morning till 9am for wholesale trade and a complete ban has been imposed on the retail sale of fruits and vegetables till further orders. “The market will be closed after 9am and information regarding this ban has been shared with all traders, wholesalers and commission agents. No retail sale will be allowed in the market from Wednesday,” Vinay Yadav, secretary, Khandsa Market Committee, said.

Yadav also said action would be taken against traders who violate the directions and engage in retail trade. Only those buyers, who purchase goods in bulk for retail sale on their shops, vends, and carts in villages and across the city, will be allowed to buy produce from the wholesale market, he said.

The committee also said the market committee had taken a number of measures to ensure social distancing at the wholesale market and had also asked the visitors to wear masks, but lately, the committee witnessed that large crowds would gather at various spots which could lead to the spread of Covid-19.

“Announcements are made through loudspeakers, visitors have been repeatedly asked to ensure social distancing and all the traders and shopkeepers are wearing masks. Action has also been initiated against violators to ensure that the market operates optimally and is able to supply vegetables and fruits in the city and outskirts,” a statement issued by the market committee said.