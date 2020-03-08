Bank robbery foiled as suspects fail to break into strongroom

gurugram

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:55 IST

A robbery bid at a public sector bank was foiled after the suspects failed to break into the strongroom of the bank at Hayatpur Chowk on Pataudi Road early on Saturday morning, the police said.

According to the police, the incident was reported to the in-charge of the bank around 10am. The police said no item was stolen from the bank.

In the police complaint, the bank in-charge said that she received intimation of a robbery attempt by a bank official and immediately rushed to the branch.

“The suspects tried to break into the strongroom but were unable to break the locks,” the complainant stated in the FIR.

The police said the suspects were carrying rods but could not enter the strongroom, where the cash was kept. A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the suspects were yet to be identified.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 10 police station on Saturday, the police said.

In another incident in Naharpur Rupa in Sadar area, a theft at an ATM was foiled after a thief allegedly tried to apply glue to the card reader. The police said the incident was reported on March 3.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Rishab Mehra, was caught on a CCTV camera and caught by an official from a third-party firm, who is authorised to look after the ATM’s security. The suspect was handed over to the police on Saturday.

In the past week, at least six burglaries have been reported in the city from Sector 56 and Sector 45. On Friday, four robbers had taken two people, including a minor, hostage, and stolen cash and jewellery worth ₹2 crore from a house in Sector 45. One of the suspects was a domestic help, who was hired two days before the robbery. No arrests have been made in the case.