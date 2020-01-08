CM to take suggestions from industry experts before state budget session

gurugram

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 17:05 IST

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will be holding a pre-budget consultation with finance, real estate and public policy experts in the city on Wednesday. Khattar, who will be presenting the state budget during the state budget session likely to be held in February, will take feedback and suggestions that could be incorporated in the budget proposal from the experts.

“Finance and policy experts from 24 companies are invited for the consultation with the chief minister and additional chief secretary, finance and industries. We have asked for feedback regarding policy issues, which will be considered for the upcoming state budget,” IS Yadav, joint director, industries, Gurugram, said.

According to a press statement released by the state government, two consultation meetings with the service sector and real estate sector experts have been scheduled. The meetings will include members from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the truck & transport association, the mobile retailers association, and healthcare service providers among others. Experts from companies such as LinkedIn, Adobe, Mahindra, Flipkart will also be present.

Later, the chief minister will address a meeting with the senior district administration and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials to take their suggestions on the public policy and development issues of the district. On January 9, the chief minister will chair a grievance redressal meeting in the city.