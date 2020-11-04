Colleges set to resume on Nov 16

gurugram

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:12 IST

The state higher education department on Tuesday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the initiation of physical classroom sessions in colleges, in a staggered manner, from November 16.

In the directive shared with universities and colleges in the state, the department said that research scholars and postgraduate students in science and technology would be allowed to visit colleges for the purpose of research and laboratory work, with generic preventive measures in place. Officials said that the same rules would be applied to undergraduate courses across the state.

As per the guidelines, online/distance learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged. Students who wish to continue with online classes will be permitted to do so and attendance will not be enforced. Online classes in the state started from November 2.

Pooja Khullar, principal of Dronacharya Government College, said that the college had prepared a timetable for different departments that would be updated in line with new directions before November 16. “We have received oral instructions regarding the staggered manner in which classes will take place for different courses. Students from different courses will be asked to appear for classes on different days. We are still awaiting details regarding the student strength that would be permitted,” said Khullar.

She said that while online classes had started for most courses, the response of students has not been good. “From November 16, we are expecting more students to turn up since many face issues due to lack of devices or other connectivity issues. At the same time, there are concerns with people talking about the third wave of Covid-19 cases. For now, we will work towards putting in place adequate measures ahead of the reopening,” said Khullar.

Ramesh Garg, principal of Government Girls College, Sector 14, said that while online classes had not been fully initiated in the college, normal classroom sessions are expected from November 16. “We will put in place a timetable for students and start physical classes as per government guidelines. Online classes have not been taking place due to exams right now, but from November 16, we expect classes to become regular,” said Garg.

Srishti Yadav, a second-year BSc student of Government Girls College in Sector 14, said that while students were participating in online classes, connectivity continued to be an issue due to which students would prefer physical classroom sessions. “All students do not have access to mobile phones. Even when they have devices, there are network connectivity issues which prevent a seamless delivery of classes,” said Yadav.

She said students had concerns due to the rising number of cases but would not be opposed to the idea of physical classroom sessions for clearing doubts. “Sometimes, due to connectivity and other issues, classes get delayed or disrupted. If given a chance to visit college, I would try and get my doubts cleared since there are some gaps in the online mechanism,” she said.