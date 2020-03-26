Condos along Dwarka Expressway face shortage of essential goods

gurugram

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:55 IST

Residents living in condominiums along the Dwarka Expressway said they are facing shortages of essential items such as groceries, medicines, fruits, and vegetables for the past few days. The residents complained that the stock in shops inside the societies was inadequate to meet the demand of hundreds of families, and the availability of essential items outside the condominiums was also limited.

They added the inability of e-commerce companies to deliver goods for the last two to three days has also added to their woes.

Mukesh Kamboj, president, Ramprashta City Welfare Association (Sector 37D) said a truck carrying groceries for the store in their complex was sent back twice by the police personnel. “The local supplier tried to send the vehicle with a pass too, but the truck wasn’t allowed to reach the condominium. Stores in sectors 86, 90 are also facing similar problems and are unable to get supplies” he said adding that senior government officials needed to give clear instructions to their staff and police personnel on the ground.

At Raheja Atharva, Sector 109, the residents said after facing trouble in getting supplies for the past few days, they decided to aloft space to a local vendor inside the complex. “From today (Thursday) onwards getting food, vegetables, and other essential items would be a little easier as the RWA has made its own arrangements,” Ripudaman Singh, a resident, said. Easy availability of food and groceries in many condominiums was crucial for the well-being of senior citizens who live alone as their children work in foreign countries, he added.

Residents hope that the recent decisions by the district administration to operate a mobile grocery truck and letting delivery agents supply essential items at doorsteps will help mitigate the crisis.

Another resident of Raheja Atharva on Thursday said there people in the society were facing a shortage of food items, fresh vegetables, and fruits. “We have shared our needs with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and they have promised to send their grocery truck by today evening or tomorrow morning. We hope that the move will help us,” he said.

Residents in a number of condominiums across the Kherki Daula toll are also worried about the availability of masks, hand sanitisers, and disinfectants. “We are short on these items and also want the civic agencies to sanitise residential complexes at least once,” said Dheeraj Singh, secretary, Godrej Frontier RWA (Sector 80).

A spokesperson for the district administration said they were working overtime to make grocery, and other essential items available across the city. “A mobile truck with essential goods will be made operational soon, and we have allowed e-commerce companies that make home deliveries to operate,” he said.

The district administration on Thursday also decided to issue five passes to representatives of resident welfare associations(RWAs) so that they can move in the city to procure essential supplies.