e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Cops to check illegal sale of crackers in Gurugram

Cops to check illegal sale of crackers in Gurugram

gurugram Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:55 IST
Leena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar
         

The police on Sunday launched a drive to check illegal sale of firecrackers, in view of the rising pollution level and the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to curb pollution during winter.

The commissioner of police, in meetings with deputy commissioners of police, assistant commissioners of police and 40 station house officers (SHOs), asked them to take steps to ensure supply of green firecrackers to all licensed shops and encourage people to stick to the guidelines issued regarding bursting of crackers.

The Supreme Court in 2018 had banned conventional firecrackers in Delhi-NCR due to rising pollution levels and had allowed only green firecrackers, which cause 30% less pollution, during allotted time slots for bursting crackers.

So far, no licences have been issued by the district administration this year to traders for selling firecrackers.

The SHOs have been asked to hold meetings with residents’ welfare associations in their areas, to ensure that residents do not burst firecrackers indiscriminately and also to keep a check on the illegal sale of firecrackers.

The police have formed 20 teams for the purpose and are also undertaking checks at borders to ensure crackers are not being smuggled into the city.

Police commissioner KK Rao said that nearly 1,500 police personnel have been deployed on the ground during the festive season, to ensure safe celebrations. “The SHOs have been asked to personally patrol their area concerned and be in touch with RWA members where the celebrations are taking place, and to ensure the women are safe and no snatching incident is reported. Any person found indulging in illegal activity, be it bursting crackers, smuggling liquor, gambling or loitering around in residential areas, will be booked,” Rao said.

Personnel will also be deployed in plain clothes to keep a check on hooliganism and street crimes, the police said.

“The crime teams have been instructed to keep a close watch on history sheeters who have been indulging in smuggling, snatching and gambling during this season. Also, they have been asked to inform women to be careful while moving out wearing heavy jewellery,” he said.

At least 20 personnel from each police station, including the SHO, will patrol their areas and will send daily report to the Rao’s office, as per the plan. The police station numbers have been shared with RWAs to ensure a quick response.

Rao said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social gatherings will be limited and mask swill be mandatory. The police said they are waiting for the administration to issue guidelines in this regard.

top news
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
Covid-19 could be under control by February: Panel
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In