Couple detained for ‘breaking into’ sealed mosque in Gurugram

A couple was detained by the police for allegedly breaking into a mosque, which had been sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) in September 2018, in Sheetla Mata Colony on Sunday afternoon. The police said they were released later after they submitted a written statement. No law and order incident was reported and the police have stationed a police control van at the spot as a preventive measure.

The mosque was among 11 structures that were sealed by the MCG in 2018 because they were located within 300 metres of the Indian Air Force ammunition depot—any new construction had been restricted in the area as per a 2015 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In his statement (a copy of which is with Hindustan Times), the detained person, Mohammad Akhtar, wrote, “Today my wife and I entered a mosque in Sheetla Colony to offer prayers. We were not aware that it had been sealed by the MCG and got to know about it later. It was a mistake and henceforth we will only enter the premises if and when the property is de-sealed.”

The police said the incident was reported around 2.30pm, following which a team from Sector 5 rushed to the spot.

Rajinder, station house officer (SHO), Sector 5 police station, said that they notified MCG officials about the matter and the property would be sealed again.

“They were questioned and released after they submitted a written statement. If the MCG authorities file a complaint demanding action, we shall act accordingly. The situation is peaceful and as a preventive measure, we have stationed a PCR at the spot,” the SHO said.

Satish Kumar, who lives in the neighbourhood, said that he saw the couple entering the property after breaking the seal. “They entered and started sweeping the premises to pray. The couple lives in a lane a few metres from the property,” he said.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, who also has the charge of the commissioner, MCG, said, “We will check the facts, ascertain the status and then take necessary action.”

