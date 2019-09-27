Delhi cop assaulted by neighbours in Gurugram

gurugram

Four persons, including a woman, were booked on Friday for allegedly assaulting a 50-year-old Delhi police official after a heated argument at Surya Vihar in Sector 9A. The police said that the official sustained a fracture on a finger of his right hand.

According to the police, Dhanraj Singh, the victim, is an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Delhi police and lives in Surya Vihar. The incident took place on Wednesday around 9.30pm when he was returning home after work. He was accompanied by one of his friends.

“I got out of my friend’s car and saw a few people fighting with each other near my house. One of them pointed at me and said, ‘the police are coming’,” the victim stated in his first information report (FIR). He added that one of the suspects allegedly began abusing him. When the victim asked him to not do so, the mother of that suspect and two of his acquaintances allegedly held him down and started to beat him.

“My right hand’s middle finger broke because of that,” the victim stated in the police complaint. He further added that one of the suspects allegedly threatened to kill him while the victim was leaving with his friend for the hospital.

The police said that the victim was rushed to Paras Hospital in Sushant Lok-1 and his condition is said to be stable.

Karambir, head constable (HC), Sector 9A police station, said, “The suspects are neighbours of the victim. They are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 9A police station on Friday.

