DTCP directed to install fire system, power connection at housing project in Sector 92

gurugram

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:06 IST

Chief minister(CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday directed the department of town and country planning (DTCP) to work with fire department to ensure that fire fighting system is installed at the Sare Home project in Sector 92.

The CM was hearing the complaints raised by the members of the residents’ welfare association, who alleged that the project was incomplete and that there were a number of deficiencies with the project, like a non-existent fire fighting system. Furthermore, two phases of the project were yet to be delivered and electricity connection was frequently disconnected due to non-payment of bill by the developer.

After hearing the submission on the matter, the CM also issued directions that a separate power connection should be issued to the project in the name of RWA. “The issue of fire-fighting system and electricity supply should be resolved by the DTCP after coordinating with the departments concerned,” he said.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) submitted that the original licence of the project was in the name of Ramprastha Developers, which had entered into an agreement with Sare Homes, which, in turn, had brought foreign investment. Hearing this, the CM stated that firefighting system should be installed from the assets of original license holder, namely Ramprastha Developers.“We will be working to resolve these issues and also submit a report regarding taking over of the project as per the rules of town planning department. A report will be submitted within a month,” Bhath said.

A spokesperson for Ramprastha Developers said that the land of the project and its development rights were taken over by Sare Home Developers years back. “We have nothing to do with this project anymore,” he said.

A senior Sare Home executive said that at present the project has been taken over by Haryana-Real Estate Regulatory Authority(H-Rera), Gurugram. “The directors were employed on a rotational basis but the project is being overseen by the regulatory authority now,” he said.

Pravin Malik, president, Sare Homes RWA, said that the only solution to the issue is a government takeover of the project so that it can be completed. “Around ₹200 crore has still to be given by buyers to complete the project but they don’t know who to make payments to. There is no director of Sare Home presently. The project will get completed only if the government intervenes,” he said.

During the meeting, the CM also directed the Municipal Cororation of Gurugram (MCG) to start development works like water, electricity, sewerage, roads in the next one month in Palam Vihar, Gurugram, on the site where the EWS plots have been allotted. The CM said that the EWS Township should have all the facilities and it should be ensured that the work is completed by March 31, 2021.

Khattar also ordered the re-carpeting of the road in front of the under-construction Bishnoi Bhawan in Sector 31. The MCG officers also apprised the CM that a budget of ₹38.74 lakh has been approved for construction of this road in Sector 31 and tenders would be floated for the same in the next two days.