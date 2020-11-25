DTCP seeks applications for commercial projects on vacant plots

gurugram

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:03 IST

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has sought applications for setting up commercial projects on vacant plots across the state. The commercial colonies will come up under the net planned area of residential sectors, the notice issued by the department stated, adding that developers can submit applications within two months.

As per the DTCP notice, commercial projects can have a minimum area of 0.2 acre and the licences can be sought across the state. The said commercial projects will be governed by the policy notified by the department in 2017 for grant of licence for setting up colonies, under which there is a cap on the net planned area.

Under a commercial colony, malls, multi-purpose buildings with stores and offices, independent shops and similar projects are allowed.

DTCP officials said that such projects can come up in leftover land pockets such as unlicensed land, unacquired land, areas released from acquisition proceedings or that have remained unlicensed since they independently fulfil the area norms for grant of licence in residential sectors.

Sanjeev Mann, senior town planner, said that a window of two months has been given to developers to seek licences for such commercial projects. “There are many small plots of land and leftover pockets that can be developed commercially under this policy. This will help in reducing unauthorised constructions,” he said.

In a related development, the enforcement wing of the DTCP on Wednesday carried out a demolition drive along the Dwarka Expressway, in which 15 shops, 10 boundary walls and one shed constructed in Sector 119 were razed. “The shops were constructed illegally and being used as offices by property dealers. Three earth moving machines were deployed in the demolition and a large police team was supporting the enforcement department,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, said that in the coming weeks, the department will carry out anti-encroachment drives in developing sectors along the Dwarka Expressway.