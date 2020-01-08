e-paper
Home / Gurugram / DTCP to examine FAR increase in sectors near Metro

DTCP to examine FAR increase in sectors near Metro

gurugram Updated: Jan 08, 2020
The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has sought details from the District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on increasing the floor area ratio (FAR) in sectors within the 800 metre-radius of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Yellow Line and Rapid Metro in the city. The FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area to the size of the plot upon which it is built. It decides the amount of construction that can be carried out on a plot and an increase of this limit allows increased construction.

Under the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy of the state government, which allows densification of areas near any transit system like the Metro, the HSVP wants to auction its unused land for commercial purposes to generate additional revenue.

RS Bhatt, district town planner, DTCP, said, “As per the TOD policy, we have been asked to inspect areas suggested by the HSVP for FAR expansion. We will examine the site, prepare the plan and submit it to the HSVP estate office.”

According to officials, to develop these TOD zones, land resources along the transit system are to be restructured. Legally, it is designated that there be 800 metres depth on both the sides of any transit system. Currently, on these land zones, the FAR is 2.5 to 3.5 based on the infrastructure, like commercial offices or shopping complexes.

According to senior officials in the HSVP, unutilised land within the 800 metre-radius will be auctioned for the overall development of the area. As per the plan, the land will be allocated for commercial and shopping centres in sectors 27, 28 and 42.

The DTCP has been asked to examine sectors 25, 25A near MG Road, 26A near Golf Course Road, and 42, as well as the Genpact crossing and group housing societies in sectors 56, 79 and 80. As a part of the TOD, the plan is to construct a multilevel four-wheeler park in Sector 43 on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and a community centre in Sector 55.

