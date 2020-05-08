Eight test Covid-19 positive; total count at 125

gurugram

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:23 IST

Two health workers from a private hospital and a vegetable seller from Khandsa Mandi were among the eight new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) confirmed in the city on Friday. The new cases were reported from Sector 107, Sirhaul, Shivaji Park and DLF-Phase 1. With these new cases, the total count of persons infected with SARS-Cov-2 virus reached 125, of which 75 are hospitalised and 51 have recovered.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer(CMO), said, “Eight new cases have been confirmed positive for Covid-19. It includes two health care workers from a private hospital where a Covid-19 patient, an ambulance driver who worked in Delhi, had visited.” On Wednesday, three health care workers from the same hospital were confirmed Covid-19 positive.

Punia said, “Another vegetable seller from Khandsa has been confirmed positive. A woman, a resident of Sector 107, who voluntarily approached our team after she visited the mandi the last time before it was closed on May 4, has also been tested positive.” Till now, 21 vegetable sellers and traders in Khandsa, Gurugram’s wholesale fruit and vegetable market, have tested coronavirus positive. The district administration on Friday declared it as a containment zone.

A man from Sirhaul, Sector 18, tested positive after he came in contact with other Covid-19 patients, who were his close contacts. At least five cases have been reported from the area. Another man who distributed ration in different areas also tested positive for Covid-19. The health team, however, did not disclose the area or how he contracted the virus. Also, a resident of Shivaji Park, who was a suspected case got himself admitted in PGIMS, Rohtak.

A security guard from DLF Phase-1 got infected after he came in contact with a man who worked at a mess in Rajiv Chowk Air Force station.

On Friday, the district health bulletin mentioned that a Gurugram policeman was also Covid-19 positive, which was later denied by the health department. Punia cited that his second test report was negative. According to him, man’s report came later in which he was confirmed negative.