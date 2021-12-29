Family IDs mandatory to avail of schemes, utility connections

gurugram

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:05 IST

More than 500 government schemes and services provided by at least 38 government departments, including the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), have been linked with Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) or Family ID Card scheme. The Haryana government on Tuesday released the gazette notification, making Family ID Card mandatory to avail of any government service in the state, including water and sewer connections, town planning schemes, construction of a building, arms licence, tenant and domestic help verification, among others.

The departments covered under the PPP are agriculture, education, power, employment, food supplies, finance, health, housing board, backward class and economically weaker sections, agriculture marketing board, women development, labour, scheduled caste finance and development corporation, home, horticulture, industries and commerce, police, public health engineering, new and renewable energy, revenue, social justice, sports, tourism, sainik and ardh sainik welfare, and town and country planning, among others.

It is the fourth notification in a year by the Haryana government under PPP to collect details of the people who are domicile to Haryana. In 2019, the state government introduced the PPP — an eight-digit ID for every household in the state — for automatic delivery of services and devising public policy.

The data verification process has been ongoing for months now, covering those who are availing of subsidies or benefits under various government scheme. The state, however, did not receive a good response from the other sections, who are not availing of any government subsidy. Also, the enrolment process remained slow due to Covid-19 lockdown.

Until now, over 452,000 households in Gurugram have enrolled under the PPP. In a statement issued by the district administration Prashant Panwar, additional deputy commissioner and nodal officer for PPP in the district, said, “Gazetted notification on linking government schemes and services with the PPP has been issued by the citizen resources information department. Citizens should get their details verified for the ID card.”

The Family ID Card form contains details of all the members of a family, from their age to Aadhaar card number, Voter ID, date of birth and contact number. An official, who is part of the Family ID Card scheme, preferring anonymity said, “Those above the age of 18 will have to give Voter ID card, a document to prove their date of birth. On the other hand, those who file for income tax return will have to give their Permanent Account Number (PAN) number.”

According to him, the Aadhaar number is mandatory for the PPP. As reported by HT on December 8, senior state officials confirmed that PPP will be linked with all government services and schemes, even as people took to the social media to oppose linking Aadhaar with the scheme.

Increasing Enrolment

On Tuesday, Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner of the municipal corporations of Gurugram and Manesar, said, “All the councillors are advised to promote PPP in their respective wards and hold camps.”

In each Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) ward, at least two camps are being held, at the councillor’s office of the respective ward and a community centre in that area, said Jai Singh, part of the PPP scheme team. “More than 65 camps are being held across the city,” he said.

According to him, the data is uploaded only after the personal details are verified and signed. According to the details shared by the district administration, people can update the data on meraparivar.haryana.gov.in portal.