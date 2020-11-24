Farmers from Punjab, Haryana to march to Capital against farm bills

gurugram

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:11 IST

Farmers in Haryana will gather at four different places in the state on November 26 and march towards Delhi to participate in the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest on November 26 and 27 against the three farm bills of the Central government.

Yogendra Yadav, convenor, Swaraj India, who has been touring different agricultural markets in south Haryana said on Tuesday that farmers in large numbers from Haryana and across the country were gearing to participate in the Dilli Chalo protest. He also said, while addressing a press conference in Gurugram, that the state government should not be wary of this protest and refrain from detaining farmer leaders in the state.

Yadav said that protest by farmers will continue indefinitely if the Central government does not accede to their demands. “The main demands include a repeal of the three Central farm acts and as these are anti-farmer and anti-people. The government need not take repressive measures as this movement is peaceful. Wherever the police stops them at a barricade, they, insteading of opposing, will sit down on the road in protest,” said Yadav.

The Swaraj India leader said that farmers will gather at Panchgaon, Sampla, Kundli, and Sector 12, Faridabad, on November 26 from where they will March towards Delhi. “Lakhs of farmers from Punjab are preparing to reach Delhi and they will join their counterparts in Haryana. We are apprehending that authorities will prevent the movement of peaceful protesters,” said Yadav, one of the organisers.

The protest by farmers is being held under the aegis of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC).

The AIKSCC in a separate statement issued on Tuesday said that the three farm acts and Electricity Bill, 2020 will ruin entire generations of Indian farmers by handing over control over farming, marketing and food supply chains to agri-business corporations.

The Haryana government, meanwhile, has issued a travel advisory, stating that commuters may face traffic blockages on roads at entry points from Punjab into Haryana on November 25 and November 26 and on the entry points from Haryana into Delhi on November 26 and November 27.

A spokesperson of the Haryana Police said that in view of the Dilli Chalo protest, arrangements have been made by the civil and police administrations to maintain law and order, ensure smooth traffic movement and security.

The Union home ministry on Tuesday evening deputed three companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Haryana for handling the law and order situation. Following a video conference with the Union home secretary on Tuesday evening, an official said that the state government asked for five RAF companies from the ministry but got three initially.

One RAF company will be deployed tonight with Ambala police range while two companies will be deployed with Hisar police range by Wednesday. If the Centre agrees to deployment of two additional RAF companies, one each will be deployed in Ambala police range and Sonepat district.