Farmers on highway to march to Delhi; will not allow it, say police

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 23:03 IST

Farmers camping on the Delhi-Jaipur national highway at Jaisinghpur Khera in protest of the new farm laws on Thursday said that they would start proceeding towards Delhi on Friday, signalling their intent to further escalate the ongoing agitation.

Farmers from Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat had started proceeding towards Delhi earlier this month but were stopped by the Rewari police at the Haryana-Rajasthan border. Since then, they have been protesting at Jaisinghpur Khera, located near Shahjahanpur in Alwar district, at the Rajasthan-Haryana border, for the past 12 days. Due to the farmers’ protest, one carriageway of the Delhi-Jaipur national highway has remained closed since December 13.

Addressing a press conference from the protest site on Thursday, farmers’ leaders said that they would start proceeding towards Delhi around 1pm on Friday. “Farmers have been protesting for many days and demanding that the new farm laws are repealed. They want the minimum support price (MSP) for crops guaranteed. Today, farmers’ groups announced that they will proceed towards Delhi from tomorrow afternoon. They will not return to their villages until their demands are met. In order to amplify their voices, they are prepared to surround Delhi,” said Sanjay Madhav, member of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and the state convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee in Rajasthan.

Santveer Singh Mohanpura, a farmer leader from Shri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, said that the goal of farmers was to proceed towards Delhi since Day One, but the Haryana police had been preventing them from doing so. “We want to go to Delhi. If the government prevents us from moving towards Delhi, the government will be responsible for its actions. If the government stops us, it will be accountable for any inconvenience that the public might face because of our movement,” said Mohanpura.

He added that farmers are standing firm on their demands and would not back down till the three laws are repealed. “We will not talk about amendments. The government needs to roll back the laws,” said Mohanpura.

Vijoo Krishnan, joint secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, the agricultural arm of the CPI(M), said that there had been multiple attempts to discredit the ongoing farmers’ agitation, but farmers will not back down. “Our demands need a solution. These bills are anti-farmer and will benefit corporations. Since November 26, when the Dilli Chalo movement was started, the Modi government has adopted an arrogant stance. The government will eventually bend to the farmers,” said Krishnan.

Abhishek Jorwal, superintendent of police (Rewari), said that the police are keeping a vigil and wouldn’t allow farmers to cross the border. “There is heavy police deployment on the stretch. We will not let farmers cross the border,” said Jorwal.