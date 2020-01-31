Fire station, training centre planned in Sec 92 to cover newer sectors

gurugram

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 19:38 IST

The fire department has proposed to set up a fire station in Sector 92 for better coverage of the city’s newer sectors — areas along the Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road. The department has sent a proposal to its headquarters in Chandigarh for the same.

Once approved, the fire station would be a one-of-a-kind, comprising an academy, residential complex for firemen, and a training centre, said officials.

According to fire department officials, a four-acre plot belonging to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has been earmarked for constructing the facilities.

The development holds importance as the last fire station to be opened in the city was in Udyog Vihar, back in April 2012.

Fire department officials said that since then, the city has expanded widely, especially in the newer sectors — sectors 58-115 — where an estimated two lakh people reside.

“The existing fire stations at sectors 29, 37, Udyog Vihar and Bhim Nagar are unable to provide comprehensive coverage as the city has grown rapidly over the last decade, especially in the newer sectors. Due to the distance, we encounter delays in rescue operations in the newer sectors. We want to reduce the rescue reaction time to under 15 minutes, before a blaze gets completely out of hand. Hence, a proposal was sent to the Haryana fire service directorate for approval, earlier this week,” said IS Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer.

In October 2018, a blaze in a Sector 70 high-rise left two persons dead. It had taken fire department officials, upon being alerted, more than 25 minutes to reach the spot.

Kashyap said that as per the Haryana Fire Service Act, the ideal response time in urban areas should be five minutes and 15 minutes in rural areas. He said that such a time target is near-impossible to achieve in a city such as Gurugram, due to its size, congestion and population, in comparison to other cities of Haryana.

However, he pointed out that the fire department is looking to reduce the reaction time to newer sectors further, until the fire station is constructed, by placing fire tenders near Vatika Chowk and near the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Kashyap said that due to heavy congestion at Vatika Chowk, fire tenders get stuck at the junction for 15-20 minutes during peak traffic hours. To combat this, the fire department is planning to deploy a fire tender in Badshahpur, so that it can bypass the traffic entirely and reach areas along the Southern Peripheral Road and Golf Course Extension Road in a short duration.

Kashyap pointed out that due to congestion on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, there is a need felt to place a fire tender beyond the Kherki Daula toll so that reaction time for rescue operations in areas along the Dwarka Expressway and Pataudi Road can be reduced.

In Gurugram, the fire service comes under the ambit of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and Kashyap held a meeting at the Sector 29 fire headquarters on Monday to discuss the placement of fire tenders, said officials.

“In the meeting, the MCG commissioner informed us that the fire tenders can be placed at the nearest community centres maintained by the MCG at both these points. With the assistance of the MCG, we are building portable cabins that can be placed near these two locations, from where our firemen can work out of and place their equipment,” said Kashyap.