Five held for running fake Aadhaar card racket

gurugram

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 21:56 IST

At least five persons were arrested for running two fraudulent Aadhaar card centres in Chakkarpur, a police officer said on Friday.

Ved Prakash, station house officer, Sector 29 police station, said, “As many as 195 fake Aadhaar cards, in the name of different people, 930 Aadhaar forms,1,066 blank Aadhaar cards and ₹2 lakh have been seized from their possession. Scanners for iris and fingerprints, and laptops have also been recovered.”

On Friday evening, the chief minister’s flying squad, along with police personnel of Sector 29 police station and district administration, raided the shops in Chakkarpur.

According to a district administration official, the biometric machines were procured from a Rajasthan-based operator, who gave his silicon thumbprint to run the machine. “The accused allegedly used to charge ₹1,400-₹4,000 per Aadhaar card. They were also allegedly involved in making PAN (permanent account number) cards fraudulently,” said Rajeev Gupta, district’s Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) officer.

Prakash said the suspects have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The suspects are in police remand. The police said that they are trying to zero in on those involved from Rajasthan.