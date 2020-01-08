Food trucks at Leisure Valley parking lot removed

gurugram

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 23:17 IST

Around 15 food trucks operating illegally from the Leisure Valley parking lot in Sector 29 were removed from the area on Wednesday and were shifted to an adjacent ground using a crane. Officials of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikarn (HSVP), who carried out the drive, said that these vehicles were towed away from the parking area where they were operating food stalls without any permission. “We have asked the truck owners to shift these vehicles from the area. Strict action will be initiated if they resume operations without the necessary permissions,” Hari Singh Jakhar, sub-divisional engineer, HSVP, Gurugram, said.

Apart from these trucks, 15 food carts were removed by officials as they did not have permission from any civic agency.

On December 13, the matter of illegal food trucks was raised by a city resident in a grievance committee meeting chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The complainant had alleged that these trucks were spreading garbage in the area and were not desisting despite repeated complaints. A report was sought from the HSVP administrator, and the matter shall be heard again on January 9.

On Tuesday, the HSVP administrator Jitender Yadav had visited the area along with other officials and issued directions that these vehicles removed at the earliest. “The trucks and vending carts have been removed. Legal action will be taken if violations are found again,” Jakhar said.