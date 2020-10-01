Former wrestling coach held for murdering taekwondo player

gurugram

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:17 IST

Over 11 months after a 25-year-old woman, a taekwondo player, was shot dead in Bilaspur area, the police on Wednesday arrested a former wrestling coach for allegedly murdering her, after she had turned down his marriage proposal. The police said since the murder, he had been hiding at several locations and selling rat poison in Dausa, Rajasthan, to evade the police. The police had announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The police said the deceased, Sarita, who had taken part in several national-level competitions in taekwondo, was shot dead by Sombir, a former wrestling coach, at 4am on November 12, 2019, at her house in Bhora Khurd in Bilaspur. Her mother, Savitri Devi, a witness, had allegedly told the police that Sombir had been pestering her daughter to get married to him and despite her repeated refusals, he had been after their family.

“My daughter had met him several years ago when she had gone for a tournament. He had been threatening us for some time after my daughter refused to marry him. On November 12, he came to our house and at gun point, asked my daughter to agree to the marriage. When she refused, he shot her in the chest and threatened to kill me too before running away,” Savitri Devi had said in the complaint to the police. Sarita was rushed to a private hospital in Manesar, where doctors had declared her dead-on-arrival.

The police said a few months before the murder, Sombir was booked in two criminal cases for allegedly molesting, harassing and threatening Sarita and her family. In one of these cases, he was arrested but later released on bail.

Preet Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said, “After the murder, his whereabouts were not known for several months. He kept changing his locations and went to Alwar before taking a room on rent in Ganeshpura village in Dausa, Rajasthan. To evade the police, he had changed his look and had started selling rat poison. Probe found that he had snatched a phone from Kapriwas and was booked in a case in Dharuhera.”

The police said, on September 26, Sombir and his aide, Jitendra Nayak, from Dausa, made an extortion call to a businessman in Bilaspur and asked him to pay ₹50 lakh or face dire consequences. Bilaspur Police had registered an FIR against unknown persons the following day.

“A probe found that the snatched phone was used to make the extortion call, following which the crime branch of Sector 40 traced his location to Dausa and both were arrested. At least five cases have been registered against Sombir. Jitendra was sent to judicial custody,” said ACP, adding that the gun used by the accused and other pieces of evidences are yet to be recovered.