Gender sensitisation project to cover government schools

gurugram

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:34 IST

The district administration, in collaboration with the education department, is rolling out Project Jagriti — an initiative to reduce gender disparity and create gender awareness among government school students. The project is aimed at ensuring that gender-inclusive education becomes a part of school curriculum.

The project, a joint initiative between the state government and UNICEF, initially started as a pilot in Rohtak and Jhajjar in 2017- 2018. This year onwards, it is being rolled out in Gurugram and other districts. Under the project, students in classes 6, 7, and 8 will be sensitised about gender norms while teachers will be trained to impart gender-inclusive curriculum to students.

“The project aims to promote gender-equal attitudes and behaviours among students in classes 6, 7, and 8. The overall aim of this component is to integrate gender sensitisation as part of the overall curriculum itself, rather than restricting it to occasional workshops,” said Chahat Sanghvi, chief minister’s good governance associate (CMGGA), Gurugram.

Sanghvi informed that master trainers would be prepared for the project , who would further train other teachers in different blocks of the district. “We have decided that we will be training master trainers, District Institute of Educational Training (Diet) faculty, and two Additional Block Resources persons, who will be assigned to different blocks for spreading the word about the project,” he said.

A committee that would include the district education officer, CMGGA, and master trainers is in the process of being formed to oversee the implementation of the project. “The deputy commissioner has directed us to put in place a proper mechanism for the scheme. We will be forming a committee with all the stakeholders and a monthly review of the committee will be conducted by the deputy commissioner,” said Sanghvi.

District education officer Indu Boken said that the project was aimed at inculcating inclusive habits in children while they were still in school. “The initiative will ensure that young impressionable minds imbibe gender-inclusive teachings while still in school,” said Boken.