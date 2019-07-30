Given inflated upkeep bills, residents go to Gurugram police for help

gurugram

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 04:16 IST

The residents of Corona Optus in Sector 37C have sought police intervention in a dispute pertaining to alleged inflated bills. The residents want the maintenance agency to stop charging extra on electricity bills and return the extra amount collected from the residents for the past three years.

The residents said they got possession of the flats in January 2017 and began paying Rs. 9.34/unit as electricity charges to the agency, whereas the actual charge per unit should be not more than Rs. 5.94/unit, as per the electricity norms of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

A group of 20 residents of the society had visited the Sector 10 police station to lodge a complaint on Sunday. “A complaint has been filed by Corona Optus residents and matter will be investigated,” said a police official privy to the matter.

The residents said the maintenance agency revised the electricity bill to Rs. 7.25/unit in August 2017. However, it still was Rs. 1.25/unit extra as per the DHBVN rate.

“We managed to get the electricity bills from DHBVN sources in May-June this year and realised the actual charge is Rs. 5.94/unit. “The maintenance agency assured it would revise the bill but we once again noticed that the maintenance agency has charged 50 paise/unit extra in our July electricity bills. This is a crime and we decided to lodge a police complaint. As per our estimate, the maintenance agency has collected roughly Rs. 35 to Rs. 38 lakh extra in the name of electricity bills. We want this amount to be returned to us,” said Amit Duggal, a resident and a complaint.

Sunil Yadav, estate manager, Deepshri Services Private Limited, said, “The electricity bills also include charges for the electricity maintenance of the common area that the residents need to pay.” The residents, on the other hand, claimed that they pay Rs. 2.60 per square foot as charges for civic maintenance to the agency, in addition to the electricity bills.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 04:16 IST