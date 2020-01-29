GMDA holds meeting to discuss compliance with Haryana’s new waste water policy

gurugram

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:34 IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday held a meeting with various stakeholders, including officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the district administration, and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), concerning Gurugram’s compliance with Haryana’s new Policy on Reuse of Treated Waste Water, 2019, recently notified by the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

As per the policy, all towns and villages with existing sewer lines and treatment plants have been given two years to ensure 25% reuse of wastewater, 50% reuse in five years, and 80% reuse in 10 years by 2030. Gurugram presently reuses only about 6% of its recycled wastewater, but GMDA officials have maintained that the city is on track to comply with this policy.

VS Kundu, CEO, GMDA, who presided over Wednesday’s meeting, said, “Our focus will be to ensure that treated sewage water is recycled. A survey of all buildings in the city will be conducted to find out how much pure water is being used in those buildings and how much treated recycled water can be used in its place. I have also instructed government departments to provide inputs on how they plan to use treated sewage water in lieu of freshwater for their internal purposes.”

Also discussed at Wednesday’s meeting was the possibility of installing micro-STPs in industrial areas such as Udyog Vihar. “The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and HSPCB will conduct a survey of industrial units to see where such interventions are feasible,” said Shakti Singh, the HSPCB’s regional officer in Gurugram (South).

Officials from the MCG informed the GMDA that, by December 2020, at least 41 micro-STPs would be installed in areas across the city, specifically for the purpose of irrigating parks and green belts. “This will help save at least 2MLD of potable fresh water every day,” said ND Vashisht, chief engineer, HSPCB.

Deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, who was present in the meeting, stressed the importance of the Gurujal project in meeting the policy’s requirements. “Around 30 ponds have been selected in the first phase of the project that will be renovated. This will help in recharging groundwater. The restoration of these water bodies will be done using STP water,” Khatri said. Kundu added that 40 other ponds have been identified by the GMDA which would be renovated on “a priority basis.”

Considering the need to preserve groundwater and surface water supplies, Haryana’s policy (notified in October 2019) encourages cities to not just ensure 100% treatment of sewage water, but also encourage its reuse. The policy is particularly important for stressed water blocks in Gurugram and Faridabad, as “The State is... witnessing the presence of a large portion of water-stressed and water parched areas, particularly in the Southern part of the State,” the policy document goes on to note.