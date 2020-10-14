GMDA preparing a list of vacant plots for converting them into parking spaces

gurugram

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:08 IST

To put an end to parking problems in the city, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started preparing a list of vacant plots in the city that can be converted into parking lots. Last week, the GMDA directed the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Public Works Department (PWD), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), and Haryana Shahri Vikas Prahikaran (HSVP) to start surveying vacant public lands in their respective jurisdictions with the aim of converting them into parking spaces.

Parking continues to be a major issue in Gurugram as there are only 44-sanctioned parking lots, in addition to a solitary multi-level facility.

As per officials privy to the matter, in the pilot phase, a vacant land near Sadar Bazaar and the Mini Secretariat building is being identified on a priority basis so that it can be converted into a parking space. For the remaining areas, a Geographical Information Survey (GIS) mapping will be carried out to ascertain the total number of available parking spaces.

Vinay Pratap Singh, who is the additional chief executive officer (CEO) of GMDA and the commissioner of MCG, had passed this direction to the departments concerned.

“Parking continues to remain a problem in Gurugram. Therefore to increase available parking spaces, departments have been directed to identify vacant plots and convert them into make-shift parking spaces. This will also prove to be beneficial for the owners of the plots as this will curb the problem of illegal encroachments,” said Singh.

He added that once the data on vacant plots from all departments has been consolidated, guidelines on parking fares, basic safety parameters would be decided upon. Further, with the help of GIS mapping, such parking spaces will be linked to GMDA’s OneMap Gurugram portal so that residents can get real-time information on the nearest parking space and the total number of spots available.

Coincidentally, the MCG had introduced a similar policy in March 2018 as well. At the behest of the civic body, an aerial survey was carried out by the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) that resulted in more than 150 vacant plots being identified across the city. However, no further action was taken by the MCG after the completion of the survey.

Sewa Ram, an urban transport systems design expert and a faculty member at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) said that the GMDA should also think of converting vacant private lands for parking purposes and create a policy in this regard so that the total number of parking spaces can be increased substantially.

“It is important to consider private vacant land for parking purposes.GMDA should introduce a policy that can allow change of land use with ease. This way, more parking spaces can be created. Additionally, the authority needs to ensure that there is a clear distinction between normal vacant plots and GMDA-sanctioned plots being used for parking, so as to ensure that residents inadvertently don’t park in the former,” said Sewa Ram.