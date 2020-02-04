GMDA to check illegal sewer connections

gurugram

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 21:21 IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will conduct a survey to identify illegal sewers connected to the city’s natural drains by licensed residential and commercial establishments, in violation of terms and conditions of licence of the town and country planning department (TCP) and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.

As per the TCP rules, the licensees, after obtaining a licence and complete the project, should apply with the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP – then master authority that now is GMDA) for sewer connections in master sewer lines of the authority.

In violation of such rules, a GMDA team found two weeks ago that a licensed residential group housing society located on the Golf Course Road was discharging its untreated sewage into the stormwater drain.

The GMDA, later on Monday, sent a notice to the society management to immediately stop discharging sewer into the stormwater drain and apply for a proper sewer connection, at the earliest.

“In this regard, it is intimated that during site inspection found sewer line connected with storm water drain on Golf Course Road. It is very serious matter and it is violation of NGT order. Therefore, you are directed to disconnect your sewer line from the storm water drain otherwise action will be taken as per the NGT order against you (sic),” said the GMDA notice.

After reviewing the case, the GMDA formed a team to procure details of all sewer connections granted by the HSVP to licensed establishments, and start a survey or physical verification of sewer lines.

“Our men visited Golf Course Road a few weeks ago following complaints of sewage overflow in the area and detected discharge from the residential society in question into the stormwater drain, instead of the sewer line. This overflow inundated the entire area. We verified the status of the society with the TCP and came to know that the society in question still has not been granted completion certificate by the department,” said Lalit Arora, GMDA chief engineer, adding that it was an overflow of untreated sewer onto the Golf Course Road.

“We believe many such licensed establishments — commercial and residential — would be doing such illegal acts. We have sought a list of sewer connections from the HSVP and will do a physical verification of their sewer connections,” said Arora.

The NGT has been hearing the issue of polluted water discharge from Gurugram into the Yamuna through Najafgarh drain and issued strict warnings, repeatedly, to the Haryana government to fix the problem.

Arora said, “Such notices will be sent to all such defaulters and GMDA will also lodge police complaints against them. Those who have done such unauthorised connections can volunteer and apply for proper connections to avoid actions. The NGT order states ₹5 lakh penalty for polluting drains.”

A major concern of the NGT is that all three of the city’s drains are filled with sewage.