Gurugram: 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted by 26-year-old neighbour

gurugram

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:14 IST

A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by a man who entered her house in Sector 52 on Tuesday morning when her parents had gone out for work.

In the police complaint, her mother has stated that the girl was taking care of her toddler siblings when the accused man, who lives in the neighbourhood and drives an auto-rickshaw, allegedly entered the house and sexually assaulted her. According to the complaint, the girl was attacked when there were her parents had gone to work and she and her siblings were alone in the house.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The girl told her mother about the incident when she returned from work in the evening. The mother then approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused man. He is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the accused man under Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sector 452 (house-trespassing) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Women’s police station, Sector 51, on Tuesday.

The girl’s parents are daily wager earners.