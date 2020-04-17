Gurugram: 44-year-old businessman held for shooting at neighbour’s dog for “barking too much”

gurugram

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:47 IST

A 44-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting at his neighbour’s dog with a pellet gun at a gated township in Sector 47. The police said the man allegedly shot at the dog because it was barking “too much”. The dog’s condition is reported to be stable and it sustained minor injuries.

According to the police, the arrested man is a resident of a gated township in Sector 47 and is a businessman.

In the police complaint, the owner of the dog alleged that her dog, of the St Bernard species, was shot at in the middle of his eyes on Tuesday. She further said the suspect allegedly shot it while he was standing in his balcony. “I am very shocked and dismayed at the brutal nature of our neighbours,” she added. The complainant said she had submitted ‘photographic’ evidence to the police regarding the incident.

The police said they recorded the statement of the dog owner and filed a case against the suspect. A police officer privy to the investigating said, “We arrested him on Thursday. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 428 (whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animals or animal of the value) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station on Thursday. Police said that the arrested man was later granted bail.