Gurugram: Armed men fire at SUV; gang rivalry suspected

gurugram

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:12 IST

Two unidentified armed men allegedly opened fire at a man driving an SUV on Friday afternoon in Surya Vihar near Sector 9. The police said the victim, who is an alleged gangster and has at least five murder cases registered against him, escaped unhurt. Personal enmity over gang rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the alleged attack.

The police said the victim, identified by his first name as Dheeraj, was released from jail three months ago on bail. Around 12.30pm, he left his house to get his car serviced. He had driven a few metres when a motorcycle, on which two men were seated, parked in front of his car. Both were carrying guns, the police said.

The police said the alleged attackers fired at least one gunshot at the car. A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said Dheeraj got out of the car and took cover, leaving the ignition on.

Dheeraj stated in the FIR that he abandoned the car and rushed to safety. “As a crowd gathered, the suspects ran away and I could not note down the registration number of the vehicle,” he added.

The police said that their preliminary probe suggested that the suspects had done a reconnaissance of the area and were aware of the victim’s routine.

Om Prakash, station house officer (SHO), Sector 9 police station, said that gang rivalry was suspected to be the reason behind the incident. “Dheeraj was a member of Ashok Rathi gang and several cases of murder are registered against him. We are checking footage from CCTV cameras in the area to trace the suspects,” he said.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sector 9A police station on Friday, the police said.