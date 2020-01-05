Gurugram: Biker injured as loose kerchief blinds him while riding

gurugram

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 20:25 IST

A man sustained injuries after he lost control over the motorcycle he was riding and collided with a road divider inside the DLF Phase 1 underpass on the Golf Course Road (GCR) on Saturday. The police said the man sustained minor injuries. No case was registered and the police have recorded the injured man’s statement.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday night, when the man was travelling towards DLF Phase-1 on his motorcycle. “The man was wearing a handkerchief on his head. As he was riding the bike at a high speed, the handkerchief came loose and covered his eyes due to which he could not see the road divider and collided with it,” head constable (HC) Nitin of DLF Phase-2 police station said.

The police said that they went to the spot after they were informed about the accident. However, by the time they reached, passersby had taken the motorcyclist to a hospital and his bike was not there. “The man sustained minor injuries. No one else was injured. We have recorded the man’s statement and no complaint has been registered so far,” the HC added.

In a separate incident, two cars collided with each other near Sector 42/43 underpass on Golf Course Road on Sunday. Police said that no passenger was injured in the accident and they have not received any complaint so far.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday around 12.15am when a Skoda Rapid and Honda City were travelling towards Sector 56.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jagbir, Sushant Lok police station, said, “The Skoda Rapid suddenly applied brakes but the Honda City, which was travelling right behind it, failed to stop and collided with the car. Drivers of both the cars did not sustain any major injuries. We have not received any complaint regarding the incident.”