Gurugram bus service daily ridership touches 70,000

gurugram

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:46 IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) has noted a 40% jump in ridership between July and November this year. Official data shows that ridership climbed up to 70,000 per day in November from 50,000 in July. Officials attribute this to an increase in awareness among citizens about the bus service and improved frequency.

“We are noticing constant improvement. Between May and July, the ridership increased from 30,000 passengers per day to 50,000 per day, which has further grown to 70,000 in November,” Arun Sharma, general manager, GMCBL, said. “We are trying to promote GMCBL services at every occasion, be it Raahgiri or a government event,” he added.

Data shows that the GMCBL, on its 212 route from Huda City Centre to Basai Chowk, gets almost 16,000 passengers each day, followed by almost 10,000 passengers on the 134B route from Iffco Chowk to IMT Manesar. On the remaining 11 routes, per day ridership is almost 4,000-8,000. The department has also seen a surge in the number of travel card users. From September 2018, the GMCBL has sold over 7,233 smart cards for cashless commuting on 139 buses plying on 13 routes.

Road safety and public transport expert Sarika Panda Bhatt called it a success in the mobility sector but demanded further initiatives to promote public transport in the city.

“In the last 10 years of my stay in Gurugram, I have never seen such a drastic improvement in the public transport sector. Still, the city needs almost 1,000-1,200 buses, both with or without AC facility, to let two-wheeler and four-wheeler users switch to buses for their daily commute. As per the government guidelines, per lakh population, 60-70 buses are required. Considering Gurugram has a population of almost 22 lakh, we need enough buses with improved frequency to increase people’s dependency on public transport.”