Gurugram civic body’s probe into outsourced staff hints at 1,000 ‘ghost’ employees

Amid an ongoing probe into allegations of irregularities in the appointment of its 1,756 outsourced employees, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has been able to identify only 600 such staff over the past four months, prompting suspicion that a large number of the remaining may be ghost or proxy employees.

In October last year, the MCG had formed a committee to investigate into the alleged impropriety in the hiring of contractual staff. Members of the committee said that in the past four months only 600 of the 1,756 outsourced employees came forward for face-to-face interviews and hence they alerted senior MCG officials of their suspicions of proxy appointments or ghost employees.

MCG councillors RS Rathee, Ravinder Yadav, Brham Prakash, Sanjay Pradhan and Subhash Singla are the five members in the committee.

“We have been interviewing outsourced employees since November 2018. In the initial two-three sessions, there was a high turnout of outsourced employees with more than 60 people coming forward during each session. However, the number took a major slump in the remaining sessions, sometimes reducing to even single digits. Hence, we decided to apprise MCG officials about the situation. There is a strong possibility that a large number of posts are filled by proxy or ghost employees, as many hadn’t come forward for the interviews. It is a cause of concern for us,” said RS Rathee, who is heading the committee.

During a House meeting on January 17, 2018, referring to previous instances of ghost workers being found in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Rathee had stated that the MCG might have employed ‘excess’ outsourced staff, and this needed to be verified.

The issue was raised multiple times during subsequent House meetings, leading the MCG to form a committee to look into the allegations.

MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav conceded that there could be ghost employees and said that the civic body has sent directions to all the outsourced employees to get themselves verified before the committee or else actions will be initiated against them that may include termination of services.

“We have sent directions to all the outsourced employees to submit their relevant details to the committee members and get themselves interviewed or else strict action can be initiated against them that could also include termination of services... It is unlikely that all 1,150 or 1,156 outsourced employees would be ghost employees or proxy appointees. It is possible that there may be 50-100 such appointments, but most employees may have not come forward due to carelessness on their part. The exact figure can only be ascertained once the investigation is completed,” Yadav said.

MCG officials said that they are contemplating issuing a notice to all the department heads, directing them to ensure all outsourced employees in their division appear for an interview to the committee, or else their salaries will be withheld.

HT had reported on November 18, 2018 that interviews of 150 outsourced employees by the committee had found multiple discrepancies in their appointments. These included not meeting the requisite educational qualifications for the job, multiple appointments made against a single post, appointments made on the recommendation of local politicians, disproportionate and needless appointments, among others.

In November 2018, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram had added 343 more outsourced employees. However, since these workers were appointed after the interview process had already commenced, they, along with 2,100 sanitation outsourced employees who were also hired through separate agencies, were exempted from the investigation.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 15:16 IST