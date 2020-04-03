e-paper
Gurugram: Covid-19 patients to be treated at ESIC Hospital

gurugram Updated: Apr 03, 2020 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
The district administration on Friday designated the ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation) Hospital in Sector 9 as the Covid-19 hospital for Gurugram. The 126-bed hospital will serve as a one-stop hospital for treating coronavirus positive patients.

The decision was taken in a meeting of senior district officials with VS Kundu, chief executive officer of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), who has been appointed as the monitoring officer for Covid-19 in the Gurugram district. Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, on Friday issued the order declaring ESIC Hospital as the Covid-19 hospital in the district.

“Sample collection will continue at the Sector 10 civil hospital. Only those who are detected positive for Covid-19 will be admitted at the ESIC hospital which will be equipped with all the facilities required for tertiary care,” Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer, said.

Apart from this, the district health department has made arrangements in various hospitals and other facilities to keep people in quarantine. This includes a 300-bed facility at SGT Medical College in Chandu Budhera, a 100-bed facility in SCERT hostel, a 400-bed quarantine centre at government PG College, a 100-bed facility in Pataudi and a 20-bed unit at the ESIC dispensary. As part of paid quarantine facilities, over 367 beds have been reserved in different hotels of the city.

