Gurugram: Daily meetings help Tulip Ivory residents tide over lockdown hardships, beat Covid-19

gurugram

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:09 IST

From holding daily meeting on issues arising out of the Covid-19 lockdown to forming medical and housekeeping teams, Tulip Ivory in Sector 70 is doing whatever it can to make life easier for its residents. Besides, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) has set up a special care team for senior citizens living alone, as they are facing more problems due to the nationwide lockdown.

The main aim of the care team is to ensure that no seniors step out of homes for any needs. The team has to call up all the 14 seniors living alone in the society twice a day.

“Several senior citizens live without family in the society. We had to make sure that all their needs were met and they did not have to step out at all. So, the senior citizen team has been formed. The seniors let us know of any items they run out of,” said Ajay Sharma, a member of the RWA.

Sharma said the society has tied up with a medicine delivery platform for speedy procurement of medicines for senior citizens.

Colonel (retd) Balraj Singh Rathee, 62, lives with his 60-year-old wife at the society. The last time he stepped out of his home was on March 19. Since then, he and his wife have depended on online stores for delivery of essential commodities. “I have been able to get all my grocery and essential items online. RWA volunteers are always ready to help in case I am not able to get anything,” said Rathee.

To streamline the functioning of all activities in the society, the RWA members hold a morning video conference from their homes. The meeting headed by the president discusses issues, updates and suggestions to make life easier for the residents.

“The meeting starts at 9am and lasts about 20-25 minutes. It is attended by all the 10 RWA members. We update each other on sanitation, cleaning and maintenance works, among others. Suggestions and issues being faced by residents are also discussed. A final message about the outcome of the meeting is shared on the residents’ WhatsApp group later,” said Brigadier (retd) MC Pant, RWA president.

The society, which houses around 220 families, has formed special teams for emergency, medical, housekeeping, food distribution, and hygiene. Each team consists of two-three residents. The medical team comprising three doctors residing in the society suggests the measures against coronavirus.

The society is located near villages that have been declared red zones. Several of the staff employed at the society resided in these villages. To contain their movement in and out of the society, it accommodated close to 20 staff in two vacant villas. In each room, only two staff are allowed to stay.

The staff members have now been provided with a gas cylinder, stove and dry ration for cooking their own meals.

“Earlier, the residents had come together to provide meals to them. We carried this out till April 8, after which the staff were provided with cooking facilities,” said Sharma.

To keep its residents engaged, the society shares activity videos on yoga and zumba with residents. Some are even dedicated to keeping children engaged. The society has stopped walks across its premises in any form.

“Initially, it was difficult to enforce the no-walk policy because a few seniors and children wanted to come out. But gradually we have been able to make it work and the residents are complying,” said the RWA president.

Pet owners have been given time slots of not more than 15-20 minutes to walk outside the society. Only two pet owners are allowed to go out at a time.

The society is dependent on online marketplaces for its grocery needs now. However, in the beginning of the lockdown, it had set up a temporary store to cater to the needs of the residents. It has one vegetable store inside its complex that also sells dairy products. All essential deliveries are made to the tower lobbies as delivery executives are no longer allowed to make doorstep deliveries.

If any residents wish to step out of the society, they have to inform their tower representatives. A record of the same, mentioning their duration and reason of outing, is being maintained. “When they return, they have to wash their hands before entering the society,” said Pant.