Gurugram: DHBVN warns builders to make 33kv substations or lose power supply; residents cry foul

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has warned and sent notices to 22 developers that the electricity supply to their respective group housing societies, located in sectors 58 to 80, will be disconnected after October 15 for not following last year’s direction of the Haryana government with regard to construction of 33kv switching stations.

An officer familiar with the matter, while refusing to share the names of the developers, said that as per the government’s policy these builders have to construct 33kv switching stations in proximity of their societies, individually or collectively, at their own cost.

“As per policy, we (DHBVN) have to supply electricity to societies from 33kv substations located in Sectors 58, 65 and 72 through various 33kv switching stations. Two of our 33kv substations (in Sector 58 and 65) have remained almost unutilised for past six months in absence of 33kv switching stations; this is the developers’ fault,” the DHBVN officer said, adding that a disruption would hit residents who are not at fault.

“Before offering possession and obtaining occupation certificates the developers of these societies had taken temporary electricity connections from 11kv feeders. We have given these developers enough time to adhere with the policy. We have no choice now but to crackdown on the erring developers,” the officer said, explaining that switching stations are mandatory to connect residential societies with the 33kv substations to ensure permanent electricity supply.

Demand for permanent power connections has been a long-standing demand of group housing society residents from the newer sectors. They have been demanding for permanent electricity supply from 33kv substations for over a year, but to no avail. Residents have been asking their respective developers and even protesting to ensure construction of 33kv switching stations, besides constantly writing to the DHBVN about how problematic the temporary electricity supply is for them. According to the residents, supply from 11kv feeder trips many times a day since it is unable to sustain the load and thereby they are forced to use diesel generators, which too will be banned from October 15.

Tuesday’s decision took the residents by surprise and many opposed the move saying it would a punishment for them and not the builders.

“DHBVN should not disconnect our electricity supply as it is not our fault. The developers should be taken to task. We are unhappy with the DHBVN’s approach to solve our problem and we are now mulling a big protest on October 19,” SK Mishra, resident of Times Residency, Sector 63, said.

Sudhir Krishan, resident of Pioneer Park Sector 61, said, “We have written to the DHBVN many times requesting for 33kv substation electricity supply, but nothing has happened. The DHBVN should tighten noose on the developers.”

Meanwhile, DHBVN’s Sanjiv Chopra warned, “We will forfeit bank guarantee of faulty developers if they do not construct switching stations. The government spent ₹300 crore on constructing these substations and they remain unutilised.”

