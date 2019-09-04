Gurugram gets first rank in Haryana in redressal of complaints at CM Window

gurugram

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:34 IST

For the first time, Gurugram has been ranked as the top-performing district in Haryana for redressal and disposal of complaints filed at the CM Window, a grievance redressal and monitoring mechanism implemented by the state government in 2014.

From being ranked 21st in 2018, the district climbed to the fourth position in June 2019 and was ranked second in July. In August, the district got the highest composite score of 86.58 followed by Karnal, which scored 85.32 points, and Sonepat with 83.09 points.

“Last month, Gurugram barely missed the first position by just fraction of points as its score was 81.3 whereas Kurukshetra stood first with 81.68 points. We worked hard, kept the staff motivated and pursued the officers of different departments to redress the complaints and get them resolved in minimum possible time,” deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said in a statement.

CM Window is a flagship programme of the state government which was implemented all across the state on December 25, 2014. Through this service, citizens can register their grievances at the CM Window office in Mini Secretariat. Once the application is accepted by the CM cell in Chandigarh and is forwarded to the department concerned, the complainant receives an SMS with the grievance registration number. The number helps in tracking the online status of the complaint filed.

“Most of the complaints are related to civic issues, land encroachment, house tax, traffic, sewage overflow, panchayat issues, birth and death certificates,” said Ashu Vashishth, the operator at the CM Window situated on the first floor of the mini secretariat.

According to Vashishth, the composite score is generated based on the time taken to undertake the complaint, action taken report (ATR), overdue and disposal. “Each of these indicators has a certain weightage in score calculation. Like 20% weightage is given to responsiveness, 25% for ATR, 25% for overdue and 30% for on-time disposal,” said Vashishth, who was awarded on the Independence Day this year for his performance in handling the complaints. Vashishth said that it was due to overdue complaints, and late or untimely disposal that led to a poor ranking of the district last year.

As per the data, 5,465 complaints have been filed in Gurugram since 2014. Of which 5,271 have been resolved till now. The progress of each district under CM Window is assessed by the Chief Minister’s Office through its specially created CM Cell.

