Gurugram: Homeless man killed in hit-and-run incident

gurugram

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:29 IST

A homeless man, who was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle on Pukharpur Road in Bilaspur over two weeks ago, succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital on Monday, the police said Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim is yet to be identified as no identification document was found on his person.

The incident took place around 9pm on August 31, when the victim was walking on the road. The police said that they received a call from a bystander informing them about the accident.

Head constable Uday Singh, Bilaspur police station, said, “When we reached the spot, we found the man lying on the road with injuries to his leg and head. Residents of a nearby village told us that he was suffering from a mental ailment. We have not been able to find any identification document. The suspect is yet to be arrested. The police are investigating the case.”

The police said that the victim was rushed to a government hospital in Gurugram, and later referred to Safdarjung hospital, Delhi. On Monday, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bilaspur police station on Monday.

In another incident, a 31-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hitting an auto-rickshaw while driving his canter truck in Farrukhnagar. The police said that four men, travelling in the auto-rickshaw, sustained injuries. One of them has been referred to a hospital in Rohtak.

The arrested man was identified as Ravinder, a native of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. The police said that he is a resident of Delhi and drives a canter truck.

The incident took place on Friday around 5am when the auto-rickshaw was going towards Haley Mandi, Pataudi.

Head constable Anil Kumar, Farrukhnagar police station, said, “The suspect had left his vehicle and fled the spot. He was arrested on Tuesday. The victims’ condition is said to be stable.”

A case was registered against the suspect under relevant sections of the IPC at Farrukhnagar police station on Monday.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 21:10 IST