Gurugram: Petrol pump manager booked for duping its owner of ₹46 lakh

gurugram

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:16 IST

The police on Tuesday booked the manager of a petrol pump near DLF Phase 1 Rapid Metro station for allegedly duping the pump’s owner of ₹46 lakh. The police said the owner alleged that the manager used the funds to open his own petrol pump.

According to the police, the complainant, Sukhjit Mann, allegedly found out about the “misappropriation of funds” in September. In her complaint, she alleged that on September 17, a private petroleum supply firm that supplied her pump with fuel, informed that they could not provide to the pump petroleum anymore due to dues of ₹36.41 lakh. She claimed she had him given ₹46 lakh as “rotational money” to take care of the pump.

In the FIR, Mann alleged that the suspect man, instead, gave the money to his brother, and they both applied to set up their own petrol pump. She added that the suspect had allegedly earlier tempered with the dipstick that was used to measure the quantity of the petrol in the tank.

Mukesh Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, DLF Phase 1 police station said, “The manager has been working at the petrol pump for the past 20 years. The owner has alleged that he had misappropriated around ₹46 lakh while running the pump. We have received the complaint and are verifying her claims. The suspect is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase 1 police station on Tuesday.

Police said Mann earlier operated a petrol pump at Iffco Chowk on MG Road, whose site was later acquired by Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran to build an underpass. Mann took the matter to court, and it was only after the Supreme Court intervened that the present site near the DLF Phase 1 Rapid Metro station was given to set up a new pump.