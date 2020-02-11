Gurugram police cracks two robberies planned by ex-staffers, urges firms to check background

gurugram

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 22:58 IST

Police, on Monday, arrested three men for allegedly robbing around ₹4.38 lakh from the delivery centre of an online marketplace, on Bhangrola Road in IMT-Manesar. The men were identified as Ajay, Dharmendra and Deewan Singh from Bhiwani. They were arrested from Jhajjar on the basis of a tip-off. Police said another accomplice is still at large.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly told police that Dharmendra used to work at the delivery centre, knew where all the valuable goods were kept and about the security arrangements. “Dharmendra gathered the other accused and planned the robbery. They went to the spot armed with a gun, axe and rods,” assistant commissioner of police (crime) Preet Pal said.

The incident took place on January 24 around 1.30am when the suspects broke into the delivery centre. Inderjeet, an employee of the company, had said in his police complaint that he was on duty that night and was accompanied by a security guard. The accused allegedly brandished the weapons and threatened to kill them. They took keys of a locker and stole cash. The accused then allegedly broke the CCTV cameras and fled the spot.

“We are yet to arrest the other accomplice. We are investigating the matter,” the ACP said.

A case was registered against the accused under section 392 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at IMT Manesar police station on January 24. Police said that the arrested men were produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to police remand.

In a separate case, police on Monday arrested two men for allegedly assaulting and stealing ₹3.76 lakh from the cashier of a gas agency in Wazirabad, Sector 52. Police said that suspect’s accomplice is still at large.

According to police, the arrested men were identified as Deepak of Uttar Pradesh and Sector 10 resident Sushil, who hails from Uttar Pradesh but resides in Bajghera. Police arrested them from near Basai flyover after receiving a tip-off.

During interrogation, the suspects said that Deepak and Rajbir, who is yet to be arrested, used to work at the gas agency and planned to rob the cashier.

On February 1 around 10.45 pm, Deepak and Sushil allegedly assaulted the victim with a stick and snatched the bag of money. A case was registered against them under IPC sections 34, 392 and 394 on February 2.

Police said the arrested men were produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to police remand.

Talking about the arrests in both the cases, the ACP said, “In both cases, former employees were involved. It is very important for companies to ensure they do a person’s background check before hiring them and contact the police for verification.”