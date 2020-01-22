e-paper
Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Gurugram police issue traffic advisory for Republic Day events

gurugram Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Heavy commercial and goods transport vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi from Saturday night until Sunday afternoon due to Republic Day celebrations, a traffic advisory issued by the Gurugram traffic police stated on Wednesday.

As per the advisory, heavy commercial vehicles and goods transport vehicles are barred from entering Delhi starting 10pm on Wednesday until 1.30pm on Thursday due to the Republic Day dress rehearsal. Besides, such vehicles cannot enter the national capital starting at 10pm on Saturday until 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon due to Republic Day celebrations.

As per the Gurugram traffic police, heavy commercial and goods transport vehicles coming from the direction of Jaipur on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway will be diverted at Panchgaon Chowk via the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

Also, within the city, the Gurugram traffic police will set up checkpoints to divert heavy commercial vehicles at the Givo exit, the Kherki Daula toll plaza, Shankar Chowk, Dhankot T-point, Garhi Harsaru Chowk, and Bajgehra border.

“The advisory has been issued to inform all goods transport operators and owners of heavy commercial vehicles to plan their trips accordingly so that minimal disruption is caused to commuters. Our personnel will be on the ground across the city to divert such vehicles and ensure they do not enter Delhi,” Himanshu Garg, DCP, traffic police, said.

