Gurugram Police to get 6 new stations by January under modernisation scheme

gurugram

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:03 IST

Six Gurugram police stations will start operations from newly constructed buildings from January next year.

The new stations will come up at Sushant Lok 1, Sector 53, DLF Phase 3, Kherki Daula, Sector 65, and Pataudi to ensure better policing. These police stations will become operational in January next year. Police said construction of Badshahpur and Rajendra Park police station which is planned in next phase will also begin soon.

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said that under the new stations are part of the force’s modernisation scheme. “These police stations required a modern facility and proper structure for police personnel. They were operating from very old structure and the condition was in a dilapidated state. The premises will be landscaped and electrified adequately for ensuring smooth functioning of the police station,” he said.

The police infrastructure is being built by Haryana Police Housing Corporation at a cost of ₹114.34 crore at different locations and police lines across the state. The project includes the construction of 300 apartments for police personnel in Bhondsi, police lines Manesar and Gurugram.

Akil said up-gradation of police infrastructure would also help in ensuring safety and security with the active cooperation of general public.

The areas in the city are witnessing rapid urbanisation with thousands of residents moving in every year. The area’s population is expected to increase in near future as majority residential projects in the area have reached the completion stage, so we need to expand the police station area and facilities for the residents, said Akil.

The project includes a double-story building and 50-space parking lot, nearly the size of 12,000-square-foot for each police station.

The construction work had held due to the lockdown and have restarted last month, the building s are likely to get ready before January 2021, said police.

Last year, the state government had announced the construction of the police stations in the city. At present, there are nearly 6,000 police personnel serving in 41 police stations apart from special branches.

Construction of a new and improved police station will feature an exercise room, crèche, and a recreational activity room, said police.

The new police station will have around 50 personnel, including officers who have served with various crime units.

Over the last year, the city police have been opening more police stations in newer areas of Gurugram because of large-scale expansion and urbanisation.