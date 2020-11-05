Gurugram: Provide basic amenities to EWS colonies by Dec, DTCP tells developers

gurugram

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:17 IST

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has asked the developers of three economically weaker section (EWS) colonies in Gurugram to ensure basic amenities to these colonies by December-end. The facilities such as power, water, and sewage to these colonies have been delayed by over six months, DTCP officials said.

The department also directed affordable housing developers not to ask more money from buyers if construction has not happened as per plan and also expedite construction in case of delayed projects.

The directions were issued during a meeting held on Tuesday in which the representatives of the two developers, who have built the three EWS colonies, were present.

Sanjiv Mann, senior town planner, said that two EWS complexes have been developed in sector 57 and another is in Sohna township. These colonies should have got basic amenities by April this year, but due to Covid-19 it was delayed, Mann said, adding that we have now asked the two developers to expedite power, water, sewage and related amenities by December 31.

“The work in one of the projects in sector 57 is satisfactory but the other is lagging, and the one in Sohna has not taken off. We have issued strict directions that this be taken up on priority and all pending work be completed,” he said.

The department further asked the developers of affordable housing projects that they should not demand for more money till they have constructed the project on equivalent basis. DTCP officials said that they have instructions in this regard after several complaints were raised by homebuyers.

“We have asked some of the companies specifically to submit their construction plans and not to raise more demand till adequate work happens on ground. Also, promoters have been asked to push work on projects which are delayed. We are also planning to link payments with construction, but this is a policy level decision and call will be taken by senior officials in Chandigarh,” Mann said.

The department said that it was critical for affordable housing developers to complete the projects as there is around 1,500 acres of land available in the city and more across the state where such projects can come up.

A DTCP official said that if these projects are delayed, the buyers will lose faith in them and entire idea of affordable housing will get a hit.