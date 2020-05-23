e-paper
Gurugram: Pvt school students directed to pay regular monthly fee from June

gurugram Updated: May 23, 2020 19:17 IST
The directorate of school education on Friday said that private schools should accept requests from parents to defer payment of fees for the months of April and May in view of the ongoing lockdown. The deferred payment for these two months, however, can be collected by the schools in three months, starting June, in equal instalments.

In a letter, shared with district education officers, the department also said that tuition fees on a monthly basis should be collected from those parents who could afford to pay and those who had not formally written to schools for a deferment. Further, it added that all students of private schools were expected to pay the monthly tuition fee regularly from June onwards, as per the normal routine followed in previous years.

The Haryana government had issued orders regarding the payment of fees on April 23, according to which only monthly tuition fee could collected during the lockdown. Payment of other funds — such as building fund, maintenance fund, entrance fee, computer fee, among other additional heads — had been deferred. The government had also prohibited private schools from hiking tuition fees or introducing hidden charges in the fee, and asked schools to collect tuition fee on a monthly basis.

Though the department’s Friday order reiterated all the above points, it was mum on whether any action will be taken if schools prevented students from attending classes due to non-payment of fees.

A number of parents have been seeking a concession or a waiver of fee for the duration of lockdown given the financial strain and due to job losses. Kailash Sharma, general secretary, Haryana Abhibhavak Ekta Manch, a parents’ body, said the government has been issuing directions without any sincerity. “This is the seventh such letter on the issue of fee payment that has been issued by the government. It is a joke on parents since schools have not been abiding by previous directions on fee payments anyway. We have filed two complaints with the Prime Minister’s office seeking an audit of the accounts of private schools,” said Sharma.

District education officer Indu Boken couldn’t be reached for a comment

