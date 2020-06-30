Gurugram records 6 deaths, 102 new cases of Covid-19

gurugram

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:07 IST

The district reported 102 new cases on Monday, taking the total tally of reported cases to 5,260. The district’s daily test positivity rate (TPR) reached 10%, slightly up from Sunday’s a record low of 6.8%. Just two weeks ago, on June 14, the TPR was 100%.

There were also six new deaths in the district on Monday, according to the daily epidemic bulletin of the district health department. Gurugram’s total mortality stands at 90 deaths, of which 55 patients died because of the presence of co-morbidities. Nearly 1.6% of the total reported Covid-19 cases have resulted in a loss of life.

Gurugram on Monday also recorded 135 new recoveries (down from 279 the previous day), taking the district’s cumulative recovery rate to 73.8%. The number of active cases in the district now stands at 1,288 — down from Sunday’s tally at 1,327. Of these, 828 patients are currently under home isolation, while 59 patients have been hospitalised. The remaining 401 patients are under observation at various Covid-19 care facilities across the district.

Gurugram on Monday also collected 931 new samples for testing, of which 330 were collected by the health department through targeted surveillance, using both antigen and RT-PCR tests, while 601 were arbitrary samples collected by private labs in the district. Health bulletins from June 16 onwards show that test results of most samples are being reported within a 24 hour period, thereby reducing Gurugram’s backlog of samples to 215, down from 221 on Sunday.

On June 11, this backlog was of almost 450 samples. However, the total number of tests conducted was down from 1,302 tests on Sunday to 957 on Monday, a decrease of 26%. With an overall increase in private testing lowering the district’s test-positivity rate, Gurugram’s daily growth rate of reported cases dipped to 2.1% on Monday, down from 6% two weeks ago, while the doubling rate increased to 34 days.

Dheeraj Singh, a data scientist based in the city, emphasized on the need to present disaggregated data in the district health bulletins. “While it appears that positivity is low, this trend is due to clubbing of private and health department data which comes from different surveillance streams. We will have a better idea of what the real picture if the numbers were provided under different heads.”

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 381 number of cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 14,210 cases. Of these 9,502 patients have recovered and 4,476 patients are still under treatment. On Monday, the state reported, 9 deaths. The state’s total mortality stands at 232.