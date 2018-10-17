Gurugram shooting triggered by argument over car keys: Police

The personal security officer who killed a local judge’s wife, did so in a fit of rage and had not planned it before, Gurugram police said on Wednesday, ruling out theories of harassment by the judge’s family, marital discord and religious issue.

Sumit Kuhar, deputy commissioner (crime) said an argument over car keys near Arcadia Market in Gurugram’s Sector 49 provoked head constable Mahipal Singh (32) to shoot the mother and son, Ritu Garg (38) and Dhruv Garg (18).

“The accused said the incident triggered after the wife and son asked him to hand over the keys as they were trying to look for him and he was not found near the car when they returned. He got irritated and landed in a tiff with Dhruv and his mother. Ritu supported him (son) following which Mahipal took out his service revolver and shot at them,” Kuhar said.

Mahipal Singh (32), who was deployed as the PSO of additional district and sessions judge Krishan Kant, tried to put the boy’s body in the car after shooting him to destroy evidence, but after failing to do so in two attempts, he fled from the spot.

He then made a few calls, including to the judge to tell him that he had shot his wife and son.

Police said only three calls were connected to the case and the other calls were made to his family and friends, but were not related to the incident.

Police also said there was no other angle to the crime.

While Ritu died during treatment on Saturday night, Dhruv is critical in hospital.

Ruling out conversion and religious association with the crime, Kuhar said in the official police record, Mahipal has not changed his religion.

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 16:02 IST