Gurugram: STP built in Khetawas to clean domestic effluents before being discharged in village pond

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 21:43 IST

In a novel move to revive dying ponds in the district, the GuruJal team has constructed a mini sewage treatment plant (STP) in Khetawas village to treat the domestic effluents which are currently being discharged directly into the village pond. The team, under the district administration, plans to utilise this treated water to also develop a biodiversity zone around the pond.

Built at a total cost of ₹70 lakh, the STP is likely to become operational by February 15. The 150 kilolitre/ day (KLD) STP has been set up as a low-cost and low operational maintenance measure, the team said.

Revamping of the Khetawas pond in Gurugram block started in August 2019, under a one-of-a-kind initiative by the district administration towards reviving 30 such ponds in accordance with the Central government’s Jal Shakti Abhiyan. The campaign aims to prevent further depletion of underground water table across the country.

“We captured the real-time images of the pond through drones, did on-site verification, did the demarcation and collected additional details required for final mapping. We also conducted a water quality check with the help of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB),” GuruJal manager Shubhi Kesarwani said.

During the on-site survey and pond water profiling, the team noticed that household water from nearby houses was being directly drained into the pond. “Cleaning the embankment and fencing could not be adopted as only solutions. Since the pond’s water profiling showed that the BOD (biochemical oxygen demand) and level of total suspended solids was 45, much higher than permissible limit of 10mg per litre, we decided to install an STP,” Kesarwani said.

A low BOD is an indicator of good quality water, while a high BOD points at pollution.

Explaining how the STP would clean effluents, she said, “The water flowing into the pond will first pass through a grit chamber to remove large disposable solids. This is primary screening where sediments will be deposited in a chamber, stabilising the sludge. Through a pump, water will reach an advanced eco-reactor containing mineral-rich organic substance that will be rich in microbes and enzymes.” Once the water passes through different layers of each of these components, it will be held in a detention basin before it flows into the pond.

The team has also started working on landscaping in 0.50 acres around the pond. As proposed, 500 saplings will be planted, including those of neem, pipal, arjun, alstonia, mango, jamun, and a few ornamental plants. “The treated water will be used to water these plants. The STP would sufficiently provide 20KLD for initial growth of these plants,” she said.